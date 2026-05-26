Swimmer's Daily

Safer Waters This Summer: Expert Swim Safety Tips | 11Alive

by

rokur
in , ,

Trish Miller, CEO of Swem School, shares key water safety tips for families as Memorial Day kicks off swim season and risks rise around pools, lakes, beaches.

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