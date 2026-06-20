Grant House on NIL, Enhanced Games & the Future of Swimming | Social Kick

The “Father of NIL,” Grant House returned to Social kick to chat about the landmark House v. NCAA case and how Grant completely changed the landscape of college sports. But he’s not stopping there. Grant is now focused on educating athletes, speaking at universities across the country, and developing his own performance consulting business.

We discuss the evolving world of NIL, exploring what brands are actually looking for from Olympic athletes and how swimmers can better monetize their careers. Grant shares his experience attending Athlete Con in Las Vegas and the surprising truth about how many brands and athletes still don’t fully understand the NIL landscape.

But it’s not all business—we also tackle some hot topics! Grant gives his unfiltered take on the highly controversial Enhanced Games, discussing why athletes deserve fair compensation and why the swimming community needs to stop shutting down new opportunities. We also debate the ethics of sports betting, propose a new “World Record Lottery” system to pay swimmers millions, and discuss the optimal temperature for a sauna recovery session.