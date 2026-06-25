A relentless heatwave sweeping across Europe has turned rivers, lakes and beaches into deadly traps, with at least 40 people drowning in France since June 18 as millions sought relief from record-breaking temperatures. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said most of the victims were young people as the government convened an emergency meeting to respond to the escalating crisis. Temperatures climbed above 44C in parts of the country, forcing the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre to shorten opening hours, while rail services and a nuclear reactor were disrupted by the extreme heat. Similar conditions have spread across Italy, Spain, Germany and the UK, highlighting a continent-wide emergency as scientists warn the Sahara-driven heat dome could push temperatures even higher in the coming days.
Record Heat Kills Across Europe | 40 Drown in France, Eiffel Tower Shuts Early | Vertex
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