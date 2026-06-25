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Sharks Attack Deceased Beached Whale Off Queensland Coast | 10 News

by

rokur
in

A beached humpback whale has sparked a feeding frenzy off Bundaberg. It is on a section of beach at Mon Repos, one of the most well-known turtle hatching areas in the state, but now it’s being swarmed by an extraordinary number of marine predators.

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