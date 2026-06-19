Swimmer's Daily

Free Swim Lessons Return to Portland Pools This Summer | KGW News

by

rokur
in , ,

Portland is offering free swim lessons beginning June 22 and weekly free swim sessions to help families stay safe in the water.

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