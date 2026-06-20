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Kate Douglass Sets New World Record in the 50m Freestyle, 23.59 | 2026 Tyr Pro Swim Series Indianapolis | USA Swimming

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Kate Douglass wins Women’s 50M Freestyle at the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis. Gretchen Walsh and Anna Moesch take second and third.

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