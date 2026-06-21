Swimmer's Daily

Kate Douglass Is So Versatile It’s Concerning | The Swim Scribe

by

rokur
in

Kate Douglass is the reigning Olympic Champion in the 200 breaststroke, she’s also the reigning world champion where she took down the world record holder in the event en route to swimming the second fastest time ever recorded. So naturally during the Indianapolis stop of the 2026 Pro Swim Series Kate Douglass did the ONLY logical next step…breaking Sarah Sjostom’s world record in the 50 freestyle.

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