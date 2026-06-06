Swimmer's Daily

Introduction to Swim England’s School Games Offer | Swim England

by

rokur
in , ,

Swimming is completely unique. It’s the only sport that can ultimately save lives through the water safety skills that it requires, as well as offering a combination of fun, health and wellbeing, and fitness benefits. Swimming and water safety are part of the national curriculum for PE at key stages 1 and 2.

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