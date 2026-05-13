Swimmer's Daily

MSD of Lawrence Township Hosts Swimming Events to Promote Swim Safety | WISH-TV

by

rokur
in

In response to several drownings already reported in Marion County this year, Lawrence Township is launching a series of water safety events on Tuesday to get ahead of the summer swim season.

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