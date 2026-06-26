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France Deploys Emergency Cooling Baths Amid Brutal Heat | TODAY

by

rokur
in

As the brutal heatwave continues to grip Western Europe, Paris has begun deploying emergency cooling baths for people with sunstroke. It comes as the death toll across Europe continues to climb, including in Spain where nearly 500 deaths are being attributed to the heat, according to an estimate by public health experts. NBC’s Daniele Hamamdjian reports for TODAY.

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