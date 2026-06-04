Swimmer's Daily

European Swimming Champions Return | Paris 2026 | European Aquatics

by

rokur
in

Elite swimmers from across the globe will be heading to France’s capital this summer to compete in the biggest European Aquatics event of the year

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