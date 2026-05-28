Swimmer's Daily

Day in the Life of a Pro Swimmer | Inside: London | AP Race London International | Swimming | Aquatics GB

by

rokur
in

Go inside the GB Swimming camp at the AP Race London International ad follow the days of Olympic finalist Katie Shanahan & British Champion Josh Gammon.

The meet serves as a key building block on the road to this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and European Championships in Paris.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.