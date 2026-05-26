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X-Bionic Sphere Samorin: ULTIMATE Family Destination | European Aquatics Masters Championships 2026

by

rokur
in , ,

Former Slovak national team member, Rastislav Kanuk explains why the X-Bionic Sphere in Samorin 🇸🇰 is the ultimate hotel and resort location for the European Aquatics Masters Championships.

The venue is not just an elite competition area, but provides incredible leisure, food and relaxation opportunities for the entire family.

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