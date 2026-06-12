Swimmer's Daily

Eighth Grader Drowns During Field Trip at High Meadow | WFSB 3

by

rokur
in

An eighth grade student from Springfield, Massachusetts died after drowning at High Meadow Day Camp while Connecticut schools were visiting on field trips.

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