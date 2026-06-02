Swimmer's Daily

2 Bay Area College Students Dead After Being Swept Into Ocean at Santa Cruz Co. Beach | ABC7 News Bay Area

by

rokur
in

UC Berkeley student Harshita Nair and San Jose State student Mahial Sran both died after being swept into the ocean in Santa Cruz County last week, according to authorities and family members. The Santa Cruz Fire captain thinks a sneaker wave might have been responsible.

See ABC7 News

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