Swimmer's Daily

Drowning Risks Rise With Warmer Weather; Experts Urge Early Swim Lessons | ABC11

by

rokur
in , ,

Before families head to the water, safety advocates have an important reminder: May is National Water Safety Month, and preparation can save lives.

See ABC11

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