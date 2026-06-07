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70-Year-Old Accused of Trying to Drown Injured Man in Hopkinton Beach Fight | CBS Boston

by

rokur
in

Steven Dana is charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to drown a 21-year-old man at a Hopkinton beach. WBZ-TV’s Logan Hall reports.

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