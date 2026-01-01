Two Drown, Two Missing as Dangerous Surf Rocks Sydney Beaches | ABC News Australia

Swimmer's Daily

Authorities are warning people in Sydney to stay out of the water as dangerous surf rocks the city’s beaches.
A search is underway after a man was swept out to sea at Coogee Beach.
Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman who was swept off rocks at Maroubra Beach could not be revived.

