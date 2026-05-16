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Crocodile Swims In Front Of Two Models During Photoshoot | Inside Edition

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rokur
in

A giant crocodile swam right in front of two models during an underwater photo shoot. Kimber Kiefer says she was with her husband Ken, a professional underwater photographer, shooting pictures with another model when the crocodile calmly swam up to them. Crocodiles are known for their long powerful jaws, sharp teeth and terrifying death rolls. Fortunately, the crocodile that swam past the photoshoot is a local celebrity in Casa Cenota, Mexico and is known to be relatively docile.

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