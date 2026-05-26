Swimmer's Daily

Advocates Stress Water Safety as Memorial Day Marks Summer’s Unofficial Start | FOX 61

by

rokur
in , ,

In Norwalk, the Stewie the Duck Swim School combats tragic drowning statistics with water safety education, aiming to prevent accidents this Memorial Day weekend.

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