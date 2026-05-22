Swimmer's Daily

Swim Safety Tips Ahead of the Start of New York Beach Season | CBS New York

by

rokur
in ,

Shawn Slevin, Founder & Executive Director of the Swim Strong Foundation, talks with CBS News New York’s Mary Calvi about how preparation and awareness can save lives.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.