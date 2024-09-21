Swimmer's Daily

New York City Councilmembers Want More Public Swim Instruction, Pools | CBS New York

by

rokur
in , ,

According to city records, there were seven drowning deaths this summer at New York City beaches. That’s the highest number of drowning deaths since 2019. CBS News New York’s John Dias reports.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.