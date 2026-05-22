Swimmer's Daily

Free Swim Lessons, Lifeguard Training Expand in Redding | Action News Now

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rokur
in ,

The Redding Aquatic Center was selected as 1 of just over 100 facilities nationwide for the American Red Cross Aquatics Centennial Campaign, bringing more swim lessons, lifeguard training, and water safety education to the community. The center is celebrating its summer opening with Waterama tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring free swim lesson evaluations, water safety resources, and life jacket fittings and giveaways while supplies last.

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