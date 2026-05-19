Swimmer's Daily

Shark Joins Bondi Beach Swimmers for Morning Dip | 9 News Australia

by

rokur
in ,

Early morning swimmers have welcomed another member to their club at Bondi Beach, with a shark swarming the group.

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