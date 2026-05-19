Swimmer's Daily

Natural Pool in the Alster: Plans for New Swimming Area in Hamburg Presented | SAT 1 Regional

by

rokur
in

Will Hamburg get a new outdoor swimming pool on the Outer Alster Lake? The Alster’s water is often contaminated with germs and not really suitable for swimming – a chlorinated pool in the Alster could be the solution. Hamburg’s new Alster swimming pool could be built right next to Schwanenwik, where wild geese currently congregate. It’s still just an idea, Mayor Tschentscher emphasized at the presentation on Monday, but already a fairly concrete one.

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