Swimmer's Daily

His Competitive Swimming Career May Have Ended, but His Athleticism Continues With 2nd Ironman Competition | News4JAX

by

rokur
in

A 21-year-old St. Johns County athlete is set to take on one of endurance sports’ most grueling challenges this weekend — 140.6 miles of swimming, biking and running at Ironman Jacksonville.

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