Swimmer's Daily

I Survived Asia’s Oldest Swim Race | Hong Kong Harbour | Ralph Guilly

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rokur
in

I challenged myself to an incredible test of endurance: to swim across the iconic Victoria Harbour as part of Asia’s oldest swim race. Join me as I navigate the challenges of this swimming event.

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