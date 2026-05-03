Swimmer's Daily

Otter Mom Teaches Pups How to Swim | KRCG 13

by

rokur
in

Beginning swimming lessons for Skie, Storm, and Sprout! As pups, North American river otters don’t naturally know how to swim, so these youngsters are starting slowly in a kiddie pool with mom Ursula.

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