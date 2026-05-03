Swimmer's Daily

Officials Warn Against Swimming in Bayous After Woman Swept Away During Yesterday’s Storms | KHOU 11

by

rokur
in

We’re working to learn whether officials will be resuming the search for a woman who was swept away in Brays Bayou on Friday.

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