Indianapolis Woman Remembered After She Drowned in Puerto Rico Trying to Save Girlfriend | WTHR

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed officials recovered the body of a missing Indianapolis woman Monday afternoon off the coast of a beach in Puerto Rico.

Cimone Alicea Dawson, 22, was visiting Puerto Rico with two friends. According to the Coast Guard, the three people were swimming off Condado Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 when they got caught in rip currents, and Dawson was swept away. Bystanders were able to rescue her friends, but they could not find Dawson.

Officials found Dawson “submerged and unresponsive” Sept. 9. She was pronounced dead.