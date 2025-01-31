Outback Town Offers Free Swimming Lessons to Reduce Drowning Rate | ABC News

Swimmer's Daily

A Charters Towers business owner has partnered with the local pool to offer free swimming lessons to children who might otherwise miss out.

Parents and swimming teachers have praised the program with more drownings recorded per 100,000 people in remote regions than elsewhere in Australia according to Royal Lifesaving Australia.

