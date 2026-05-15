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Swim Across America Is Making Waves in the Fight Against Cancer | 12 News

by

rokur
in ,

Swim Across America is holding its inaugural pool swim to raise money for cancer research benefiting the Mayor Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.

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