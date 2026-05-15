Swimmer's Daily

Local Teacher and Swim Coach Reflects on Training for Her First Ironman | Action News Jax

by

rokur
in

A former technology teacher is set to compete in the inaugural Jacksonville Ironman triathlon after taking a year off from teaching to pursue her passion for swimming.

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