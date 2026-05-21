Swimmer's Daily

How to Stay Safe When Swimming This Summer | TODAY

by

rokur
in ,

Olympic gold medal-swimmers Rowdy Gaines and Kate Douglass join TODAY to share important lessons in water safety ahead of the summer season. They highlight the benefits of getting children in swim lessons at an early age, break down the importance of alert distraction-free water supervisors, and give tips for pool and beach safety like swimming with buddies and wearing bright swimwear.

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