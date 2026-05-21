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Killer Kern: Why Do People Enter the Kern River Despite Warnings? | Bakersfield Now

by

rokur
in ,

Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the busy season along the Kern River, where thousands of people head to cool off as temperatures rise. But officials warn the river’s inviting appearance can hide dangerous conditions that have claimed hundreds of lives over the years.

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