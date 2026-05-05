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Cottage Grove Swim Coach Makes Lasting Impact in and Out of the Pool | KVAL News

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rokur
in ,

One Cottage Grove swim coach is proving that a disability can be a strength, making a lasting impact on young athletes in and out of the pool.

The Cottage Grove Aqua Lions is a year-round competitive swim team, and coach Sean Kelty has been coaching the program since 2014.

Kelty has been legally blind for nearly 15 years, but swimmers say his positive attitude and unique coaching style help them succeed.

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