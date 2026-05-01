Swimmer's Daily

1-Year-Old Boy Fighting for His Life After Being Found Face Down in West Valley Pool | 12 News

by

rokur
in

A 1-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being found face down in a pool in Goodyear on May 20, according to the city’s fire department.

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