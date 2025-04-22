Swimmer's Daily

Is This the Greatest Race in Swimming History? | The Swim Scribe

by

rokur
in ,

The Race of the Century. THAT is what the men’s 200 meter freestyle was billed as during the 2004 Athens Olympics.

But did it live up to the hype?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.