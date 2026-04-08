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Let It Be Tough: Learning Mental Endurance From a World-Record-Holding Freediver | Ryan Bridge Today | NZ Herald

by

rokur
in

Freediver and sport psychologist Ant Williams joins Herald NOW to celebrate the launch of his book ‘Let it Be Tough’.

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