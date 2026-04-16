Swimmer's Daily

Father Drowns, Teen Son Rescued After Being Pulled From Lake in Los Angeles | ABC7

by

rokur
in

A father was pronounced dead from drowning and his teenage son was rescued after they were pulled from a lake in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Lincoln Heights.

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