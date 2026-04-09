Swimmer's Daily

Salisbury Teen’s Drowning Leads to Arrest in Myrtle Beach | Queen City News

by

rokur
in ,

According to investigators, the teen had been left unattended at the pool along with her siblings. Police reports state that Neveah, who could not swim, was underwater for approximately 45 minutes before being discovered. She was declared deceased at the hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.