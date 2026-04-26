Swimmer's Daily

Rebecca Soni Shares Her Secret Mental Trick to Swim Faster in Races | Swim with Milo

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rokur
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Welcome to Swim With Milo, where Olympic silver medalist, world champion, and former world record holder Milo Cavic breaks down elite swimming technique in a way that actually makes sense.

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