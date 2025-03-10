Swimmer's Daily

Summer McIntosh Dominated the Westmont Pro Swim Series | The Swim Scribe

The Canadian phenom was on FIRE during the first stop of the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, winning the 200 fly, 400 IM and 200 IM. In the process of winning events she also threw down some of the all time fastest swims EVER in these events.

