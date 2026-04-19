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Have You Ever Wondered How Swimmers Warm Up: Nicolo Martinenghi Is Here to You Show You | World Aquatics

by

rokur
in

Have you ever wondered how swimmers get ready before jumping into the pool?

We found something in the archives, that might interest you: Nicolo Martinenghi getting ready ahead of the 2023 Swimming World Cup in Athens.

Stretches, rolls and yoga poses are all included, maybe you can add some as well in your warm up routine!

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