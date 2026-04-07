Swimmer's Daily

I Studied 1,000 Olympic Swimmers, Here’s What Made Them Win | Eetu Karvonen

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rokur
in

I analyzed what actually separates winners in olympic swimming and broke it down into a system you can apply immediately. After studying patterns across elite athletes like janet evans, misty hyman, cameron mcevoy, and jason lezak, I found that performance comes down to a repeatable process—not talent alone.

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