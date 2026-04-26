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Swim Challenge in Aid of Turtle Conservation | SABC News

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rokur
in , ,

A group of around 30 open-water swimmers took on the crossing from Robben Island to Granger Bay this morning, an 11-kilometre swim in cold Atlantic waters. The challenge was not only endurance, but raising funds for the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation’s Turtle Conservation Centre, which rescues and rehabilitates endangered sea turtles along South Africa’s coastline.

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