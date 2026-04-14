Swimmer's Daily

She Qualified for Olympic Trials Swimming Once a Week! | Top-Speed Swim Workout Ft. Kaitlyn Johnson | Swim FASTR

by

rokur
in

In this vlog, I was at Hill Country Aquatics in Austin after getting invited to come check out their facility and train there, and it did not disappoint. I was already on the road running a clinic, so I took advantage of the opportunity to get a high-quality top-speed session in a new environment—which is always something I look for when I’m traveling, just to keep that edge.

Whenever I’m doing a session like that, I want someone in the water who’s going to elevate it, so I reached out to my friend Kaitlyn Johnson to join me.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.