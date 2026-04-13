Swimmer's Daily

Two Positions Fix Everything In Breaststroke. Here’s What They Are | Between The Laps

by

rokur
in

Breaststroke technique is the hardest thing to fix in competitive swimming — and most swimmers are fixing the wrong part. If your breaststroke feels slow, out of rhythm, or like you’re fighting the water every single cycle, the problem almost certainly isn’t your kick. It’s your pull. Specifically, two positions inside the pull that most coaches never isolate and most swimmers have never been taught.

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