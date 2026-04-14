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Video: Green Country Nonprofit Offers Free Swim Lessons to Prevent Drownings After Family Tragedy | FOX23 News Tulsa

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rokur
in , ,

A Green Country woman is turning personal tragedy into a mission to save lives by helping children learn how to swim.

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