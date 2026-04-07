Swimmer's Daily

Inside Mollie O’Callaghan’s Journey From Struggle to Olympic Glory | Hancock Prospecting

by

rokur
in

The 22-year-old swimming star reflects on her rise, her parents’ sacrifices and the role Gina Rinehart played in helping her stay in the pool and chase Olympic glory.

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